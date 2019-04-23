Hamilton Beach All-Metal Stand Mixer hits $140 at Amazon, today only (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach All-Metal Stand Mixer in Red or Black for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for $200 at retailers like Walmart. This is the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon in a year. Features include 12 speed settings, a 5-quart stainless steel finish, and a 400 watt motor. Ships with various attachments, including a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield to protect/guard against splatters. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 1,000 Amazon customers.

With your savings, grab this 19-piece measuring cup set for $8.50. It has stellar ratings from thousands of reviewers and a dishwasher safe design.

Hamilton Beach All-Metal Stand Mixer features:

Planetary mixing action rotates the beaters around for even and complete bowl coverage.

12 speed settings. Hamilton Beach eclectrics stand mixers let you go from a slow stir to a fast whip, excellent for mixing anything from sticky bread dough to light whipped cream.

Designed for durability. Eclectrics stand mixers give you a powerful 400-watt motor and a built-to-last die-cast metal finish.

4. 5 quart stainless steel bowl with handle. Large enough to mix dough for your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, loaves of fresh bread, pans of birthday cake batter or mashed potatoes for your Thanksgiving guests.

Accessories included. Stand mixer attachments include a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield to protect/guard against splatters.

