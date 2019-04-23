Start or expand your kitchen w/ T-Fal’s #1 new-release 18-piece cookware set: $59.50 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon offers the T-fal Initiatives Nonstick 18-Piece Cookware Set (A821SI64) for $59.47 shipped. Normally $80 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to expand your cookware collection, this is a great option. With 18 pieces, you’ll have just about anything needed for whatever dish you want to prepare. Plus, with the nonstick coating, cleanup will be a breeze. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

To further expand your cooking potential, be sure to pick up this pack of 23 Nylon Cooking Utensils for $20 Prime shipped. It’s a great starting place if you don’t have any utensils yet, as you’ll now have tongs, scissors, measuring cups, and more at the ready.

T-fal Initiatives Cookware Set features:

Nonstick exterior – fast and easy to clean, nonstick interior for easy cooking and easy clean up

New ergonomically designed stay-cool handles

Aluminum construction, venting tempered glass lids

Even heat base, Delivers even heat distribution for reliable cooking results

