Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Mini Dual USB Wall Charger $9 Prime shipped, more

- Apr. 24th 2019 10:23 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon is currently offering the Anker PowerPort Mini Dual Port Wall Charger for $8.79 Prime shipped. That’s down from its usual $12 going rate, saving you 27% and dropping the price to the best we’ve seen in some time. Rocking dual 2.4A USB charging ports, this wall adapter also touts a folding design. It’s ideal for travel, as it takes up very little space in your bag and can handle powering your smartphone and more with ease. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t forget to swing by this week’s roundup for even more discounted Anker accessories.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology now comes packed into a chassis that’s smaller and thinner than a golf ball, with a foldable plug to fit perfectly in any palm, pack, or pocket. A super compact design saves space on the wall, or fits perfectly into palm, pack, or pocket. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any smaller, the plug folds away, to go absolutely everywhere you need to go. Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ charging technology enables tailored charging of a multitude of devices, by intelligently determining which device is plugged in to charge, and adjusting output accordingly.

