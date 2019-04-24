Pick up a top-rated Hitachi Leaf Blower for $97 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $140)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Hitachi Gas-powered Leaf Blower for $96.75 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for $140 at retailers like Lowe’s. This is the second best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon and the first sale since the fall. This model sports a 23.9cc 2-stroke engine that pushes up to 170MPH of air at a time. Includes a 7-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You know us, we have to mention a more eco-friendly alternative to today’s featured deal. This model from WORX offers many of the same features in a lighter design. Best of all? It ditches the gas and oil for an electric-powered build. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Hitachi Gas-powered Leaf Blower features:

Class leading air volume at 441 CFM for excellent debris movement

Lightweight (only 8.6 lbs) & well-balanced for comfortable use and less fatigue

23.9 cc Commercial grade 2-stroke engine for outstanding power & longer life

Industry leading warranty- 7-year consumer use, 2-year commercial use, 1-year rental use

Produces an impressive air velocity of 170 MPH (with taper nozzle)

Large two-finger throttle lever for easier operation

