The GLAS Alexa-enabled Thermostat touts a transparent display, drops to $249 (22% off)

Amazon offers the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $249 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Typically fetching $319, that’s good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $6 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen all-time. Sporting one of the most unique and stylish designs on the market for a thermostat, this model also integrates with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. Johnson Controls’ GLAS has other tricks up its sleeve, too, like built-in air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Should the metal and glass design not catch your eye, consider the Honeywell’s Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat instead. It enters with a $153 price tag, works with Alexa and Assistant as well as HomeKit and more. It comes wrapped in a sleek casing, but doesn’t quite rival Johnson Controls’ option. Though at nearly 40% less, that’s a solid tradeoff.

The GLAS Smart Thermostat’s unique design does come at the expense of a more premium price tag. Whether you’re looking for something a little more affordable or have HomeKit functionality as a must, you’ll definitely want to check out our four favorite smart thermostats for any budget.

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

The GLAS smart thermostat by Johnson Controls is the perfect blend of form and function. Featuring a vibrant translucent OLED touchscreen, the clearly smart thermostat maintains a comfortable space while it saves energy and monitors air quality. For easy voice control, GLAS works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and is built with Microsoft Cortana. The GLAS by JCI smart thermostat app allows you to easily tweak the temperature from anywhere.

