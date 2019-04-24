The GLAS Alexa-enabled Thermostat touts a transparent display, drops to $249 (22% off)

- Apr. 24th 2019 11:57 am ET

Get this deal
$319 $249
0

Amazon offers the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $249 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Typically fetching $319, that’s good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $6 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen all-time. Sporting one of the most unique and stylish designs on the market for a thermostat, this model also integrates with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. Johnson Controls’ GLAS has other tricks up its sleeve, too, like built-in air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Should the metal and glass design not catch your eye, consider the Honeywell’s Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat instead. It enters with a $153 price tag, works with Alexa and Assistant as well as HomeKit and more. It comes wrapped in a sleek casing, but doesn’t quite rival Johnson Controls’ option. Though at nearly 40% less, that’s a solid tradeoff. 

The GLAS Smart Thermostat’s unique design does come at the expense of a more premium price tag. Whether you’re looking for something a little more affordable or have HomeKit functionality as a must, you’ll definitely want to check out our four favorite smart thermostats for any budget.

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

The GLAS smart thermostat by Johnson Controls is the perfect blend of form and function. Featuring a vibrant translucent OLED touchscreen, the clearly smart thermostat maintains a comfortable space while it saves energy and monitors air quality. For easy voice control, GLAS works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and is built with Microsoft Cortana. The GLAS by JCI smart thermostat app allows you to easily tweak the temperature from anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$319 $249

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Johnson Controls

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go