Filter drinks in real time w/ Brita’s 26-ounce Water Bottle, various colors from $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Brita 26-ounce Premium Filtering Water Bottle for $17.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: shipping is currently delayed until May 3rd. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. While the Orchid color is the least expensive, there are various options that clock in at under $20 and are also worth a look. No matter which option you choose, you’ll benefit from a bottle that can filter water in real time. The bottle is dishwasher-safe, making it easy to keep clean. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Brita claims its filters should be replaced every 40 gallons or so. Use some of today’s savings and purchase 5 Filter Replacements for $17. The company anticipates that a filter lasts around two months with average use, meaning this investment will yield cleaner water for roughly one year.

Brita 26 Ounce Premium Filtering Water Bottle features:

GREAT-TASTING WATER: This premium water bottle filters as you drink, reducing Chlorine (taste & odor) found in tap water.

FILTERED WATER ANYWHERE: This sleek, 26 ounce bottle, fits car cup friendly holders so you can easily enjoy filtered water at home, the office, a sporting event or on a trip abroad.

CONVENIENT HYDRATION: Featuring durable, BPA-free, hard-sided plastic, built-in carrying loop, one-handed push button lid, and enclosed straw, this filtering bottle provides effortless hydration anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!