Merrell takes an extra 15% off all sale styles with shoes, jackets & more from $42 shipped

For 48 hours only, Merrell is offering an additional 15% off sale styles with code ADVENTURE15 at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s Endtrada Insulated Hoody that’s marked down to $64. This jacket was originally priced at $140 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s packable, stylish and available in two color options. It also has odor-fighting technology to keep you fresh all day. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Entrada Insulated Vest is a great choice and it’s also on sale for $51 and originally was priced at $90. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

