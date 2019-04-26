Let Samsung’s POWERbot take vacuuming off your hands: $278 shipped (Reg. $350)

Home Depot is offering the Samsung POWERbot Robotic Vacuum (R7040) for $278 shipped. A small quantity remains at Amazon for $1 more. That’s $70 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Samsung’s slick vacuum delivers top-notch suction, which it claims is 20x more powerful than the competition. A built-in camera and several sensors work together to identify and create a cleaning path that avoids obstacles. Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control this unit from your smartphone or with voice when using Alexa or Google Assistant. Rated 4/5 stars.

While Anker may not have the brand-recognition of Samsung, its $224 RoboVac 11S has received high marks from several thousand Amazon shoppers. Battery life lasts up to 100 minutes, providing plenty of time to tidy up the floors before it returns to its charging dock.

Samsung POWERbot Robotic Vacuum features:

Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0 – Onboard camera and multiple sensors create the ideal cleaning path for multi-room cleaning while avoiding obstacles along the way. Coverage map shows you where POWERbot has cleaned.

Edge Clean Master – An innovative rubber blade that extends out to clean hard to reach areas like corners and along the edges of the wall.

