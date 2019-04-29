Fender’s American Pro Jazzmaster Electric Guitar w/ brass Mustang saddles is $600 off

Adorama is now offering the Fender American Professional Jazzmaster 6-String Electric Guitar for $949.99 shipped. Use code MARCHMAD at checkout to redeem the special price. This model fetches $1,550 just about everywhere including Sweetwater, Amazon and Guitar Center. Today’s deal is the best we can find and $50 below our previous mention. Along with the included molded hardshell case and 2-year Fender warranty, this model features a pair of single-coil Jazzmaster pickups, a treble bleed circuit, brass Mustang saddles and a “Deep C”-shaped neck profile. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it does include a case, you might want to consider a nice stand to show off the Candy Apple Red finish. The Gator Frameworks Adjustable Double Guitar Stand carries solid reviews at $25 or just check out the $13 AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand. You also might want to stock up on some guitar picks. This 24-pack of Fenders is just $11 Prime shipped.

Fender American Jazzmaster 6-String Electric Guitar:

Originally intended for sophisticated jazz guitarists, the Jazzmaster was quickly embraced by musicians attracted to its left-of-center looks and fat sound. A direct descendent of the guitar that powered underground music from the late-’60s to today, the American Professional Jazzmaster is ready to lend its unique sound to your playing.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!