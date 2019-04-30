Save $20 on CanaKit’s Ultimate + Gaming Raspberry Pi Starter Kits at $70 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering two CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Starter Kits for $69.99 Prime shipped each. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. You’ll be able to choose between the Ultimate Starter Kit or the Super Retro Gaming Kit. Regardless of which one you fancy, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention. Each of CanaKit’s bundles include everything you need to get started with a Raspberry Pi. From the micro computer itself to necessary accessories, a microSD card loaded with the NOOBS operating system and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A great accessory to pick up alongside either of these kits is the Raspberry Pi Camera Module. At $30, it’s a great way to put your savings to use and expand the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi. It lets you build your own security camera that can even be compatible with HomeKit.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Kit features:

An exclusive Starter Kit from CanaKit that includes the fastest model of the Raspberry Pi family – The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (B plus) and everything you need to get up and running within minutes in the exciting world of Raspberry Pi! The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is the latest production Raspberry Pi 3 featuring a 64-bit quad core processor running at 1.4 Ghz. It incorporates enhanced built-in dual-band WiFi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2/BLE and faster Ethernet. Also included in this Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit is a premium Raspberry Pi 3 case as well as a high performance Class 10 MicroSD Card pre-loaded with NOOBS. Just Plug and Play!

