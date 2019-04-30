The Instant Pot Duo Mini is perfect for apartments, more at $48 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-qt. 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $47.99 shipped. That’s down from its original $80 price tag and the regular going rate of $70 or so online. Instant Pot is wildly popular and its 3-quart model makes for an excellent pairing with apartments. You’ll be able to slow cook all your favorites, such as side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments like rice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up an Instant Pot cookbook to jumpstart your culinary experience. This #1 best-seller at Amazon is available as a Kindle eBook for just $4. It has stellar ratings and is filled with 500 recipes.

Instant Pot Duo Mini features:

All the features of the Instant Pot Duo 60, now available in a 3 Qt compact format.

The perfect companion to your existing Instant Pot, use it for side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments such as rice.

Generous capacity, great for smaller families or where space is at a premium. In a dorm, RV or boat. The Instant Pot duo mini emits no steam, heat or cooking smells.

Features fully automatic pressure cook programs, 3 slow cook heat settings, saute, rice cooking, steamer, yogurt making, delay start and auto keep Warm

700W power to enable it to reach pressure quickly. All Stainless Steel internal components including lid and inner cooking pot. Lid and cooking pot dishwasher safe

