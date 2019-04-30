Teac’s highly-rated 2-speed turntable offers a USB output for $145 shipped (Reg. $230)

BuyDig is offering the Teac 2-Speed Analog Belt-Drive Turntable with USB Digital Output in Matte Black or Walnut for $149.95 shipped when you use the code SPIN at checkout. Normally around $240 at Amazon or B&H, this is the best price we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is a great way to get started in the world of vinyl audio. Plus the benefit of having a USB digital output means you can convert your vinyl collection to digital quite easily. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t know how to fully get started with vinyl, we’ve got a handy guide for you. We go through how to build your collection, know what turntable you’re getting, and more.

The 1byone Belt-Drive 3-Speed Portable Stereo Turntable with Built-in Speakers is a great budget-friendly option at $50 shipped on Amazon. Though it’s not quite as nice of an option as the above model and doesn’t feature the USB output, it’s a great alternative for those looking to spend a bit less.

Teac 2-Speed Analogue Belt-Drive Turntable features:

Authentic belt-drive turntable

Static balanced straight tone arm

USB digital output for transferring music from vinyl to Mac or PC

Built-in phono equalizer amplifier for mm Type cartridge (line/phono output switchable)

Cabinet with modern matte black finish (tn-300se-mb)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!