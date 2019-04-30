Yamaha’s NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar is a great starter instrument, now $220 off

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar in Natural for $229.99 shipped. This model is regularly $450 and still goes for as much over at Guitar Center. Today’s deal is a solid $220 off, matching our previous mention on the black model and the best we can find. It features nylon strings with “a thin body depth and a slim-profile neck,” which is a little easier for beginner players to get their hands around. It has a Rosewood fingerboard, laminated spruce body, a 3-band EQ and Yamaha’s A.R.T. pickup system for when you want to plug it in. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Consider grabbing the AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand for $13 Prime shipped to show off your new beast. The CAHAYA Wooden Guitar Stand X-Frame goes for $23 or less (clip the on-page coupon) and looks great in the living room/man cave. Some extra nylon strings and guitar picks might be a good idea too.

Yamaha NTX500 Acoustic-Electric Guitar:

Yamaha’s NTX500 is a modern-designed acoustic-electric nylon string guitar with a thin body depth and a slim-profile neck for easy playability. Its ergonomically friendly design is perfect for playing Latin, jazz, pop or rock music. Yamaha’s exclusive under-saddle pickup provides solid and cut-through plugged-in sound for when you are playing live with a band and need to be heard over the mix.

