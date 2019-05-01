Home Depot’s outdoor tool sale has deals from $17 on top-rated gear

- May. 1st 2019 7:40 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 20% off select outdoor power equipment and gardening tools. Free shipping is available for all. Leading the way is WEN’s 40V 14-inch 2-in-1 String Trimmer and Edger for $109. That’s down from the regular $140 price tag and beats the previous Amazon all-time low. Warmer weather is upon us and that means outdoor tasks are waiting. This 2-in-1 string trimmer and edger will be there to help clean up the mess. Best of all? No pesky oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

You’ll also want to check out the WEN 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $109. It typically sells for $135 or more. With 24-inch dual cutting blades, you’ll be ready for just about any clean up job. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here for more deals.

WEN String Trimmer and Edger features:

  • Ditch the gasoline, extension cords and the maintenance required with alternative string trimmers
  • Telescoping body extends from 51.5 in. to 68.5 in. with quick adjust handle
  • Easily rotate the head to alternate between edging and string trimming functions
  • Set cutting width to either 12 in., 13 in. or 14 in. to alternate between maximum runtime and maximum cutting capacity
  • Included 40-Volt 2Ah fade-free lithium-ion battery and charger compatible with the entire WEN 40-Volt max series

