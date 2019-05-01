Home Depot’s outdoor tool sale has deals from $17 on top-rated gear

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 20% off select outdoor power equipment and gardening tools. Free shipping is available for all. Leading the way is WEN’s 40V 14-inch 2-in-1 String Trimmer and Edger for $109. That’s down from the regular $140 price tag and beats the previous Amazon all-time low. Warmer weather is upon us and that means outdoor tasks are waiting. This 2-in-1 string trimmer and edger will be there to help clean up the mess. Best of all? No pesky oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

You’ll also want to check out the WEN 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $109. It typically sells for $135 or more. With 24-inch dual cutting blades, you’ll be ready for just about any clean up job. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here for more deals.

WEN String Trimmer and Edger features:

Ditch the gasoline, extension cords and the maintenance required with alternative string trimmers

Telescoping body extends from 51.5 in. to 68.5 in. with quick adjust handle

Easily rotate the head to alternate between edging and string trimming functions

Set cutting width to either 12 in., 13 in. or 14 in. to alternate between maximum runtime and maximum cutting capacity

Included 40-Volt 2Ah fade-free lithium-ion battery and charger compatible with the entire WEN 40-Volt max series

