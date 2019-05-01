Save $20 on Monoprice’s Workstream Sit-Stand Compact Converter at $100 shipped

Monoprice is currently offering its Workstream Sit-Stand Compact Workstation Desk Converter for $99.59 shipped. Normally selling for $120, that’s good for a $20 discount and is one of the best direct price drops we’ve seen. No-cost delivery on this desk converter is a rare occurrence, and paired with the savings makes this offer the best all-time value to date. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk can support up to 33 pounds and features a keyboard tray to help with your posture while typing. It can adjust from just over 4 inches in height all the way up to nearly 20 inches. A 31-inch workspace gives you plenty of room for your computer as well as peripherals and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Compared to Amazon’s line of in-house standing desk converters, Monoprice’s option is even more compelling at its discounted price. A great addition to your workstation upgrade is AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at his desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter.

Workstream Sit-Stand Compact Converter features:

The desktop can support up to 33 lbs., making it perfect for large displays or all-in-one desktops. Easily change positions throughout the day with a single motion adjustment that lifts vertically without pushing you backwards. The keyboard tray will fit most keyboard and mouse setups, while the top surface provides ample space for a laptop and one or two monitors. Use with any table, desk, or other flat work surface. The smaller footprint works well even for narrower cubicles or workstations.

