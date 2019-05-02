Grab the Arlo Pro Four-Camera Security System at a new all-time low of $400 (Save $100)

- May. 2nd 2019 3:37 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro Four-Camera Home Security System for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s price drop is only the second time that we’ve seen it drop below $460. One of Arlo’s most notable features is its free seven-day cloud DVR, but that isn’t all of the perks that the Pro system boasts. Each of the four cameras sports 720p recording, water-resistance, advanced motion detection, completely wireless connection, and more. Over 14,170 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Those seeking a standalone camera can look no further than the $149 Arlo Q. It rocks an improved 1080p video feed, though it lacks the wireless and water-resistant design that the Arlo Pro cameras carry. This tethered option of course still features Arlo’s famed seven-day free cloud DVR and a is a solid great option for those that don’t need whole-home coverage.

For those looking to outfit their home with a more high-end security system, we recent took a deep dive into Ubiquiti’s UniFi Protect.

Arlo Pro Four-Camera Home Security System features:

Arlo Pro takes the worrying out of life with the 100% Wire-Free indoor/outdoor home monitoring system. Arlo Pro includes rechargeable batteries, motion and sound-activated alerts, 2-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and 7 days of free cloud HD video recordings. Arlo covers every angle to help keep you safe and protected.

