Now’s your chance to grab an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $34 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller in White for $33.99 shipped. Simply use code PERKS4ME at checkout to redeem the sale price. Microsoft still charges $60 for this model and it sells for $49 from third party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is $1 above our previous low on the black model and is now at the best price we can find. This is the current generation Xbox gamepad with support for Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One and Windows 10. It has a textured grip, Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack. More details below.

You can save a few bucks with the AmazonBasics Xbox One Controller at $25 Prime shipped if you don’t mind a wired gamepad. But if you opt for the wireless model, the AmazonBasics and the PowerA Dual Charging Station both go for $25 Prime shipped.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller :

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10.

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Stay on target with textured grip

Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)

