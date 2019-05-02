Hydrapak Stash is a collapsible water bottle perfect for summer hikes: $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Hydrapak Stash Collapsible Water Bottle in Grey for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. There are tons of water bottles out there, but not very many that can collapse when not in use. Hydrapak Stash can be compressed to a quarter of its size when empty, making it an excellent hiking and camping companion. A “beyond lifetime warranty” covers any issue, providing either repair or replacement if something unexpected happens. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Don’t need a collapsible bottle? Consider Nalgene’s $11 Water Bottle instead. Unlike the more popular wide mouth Nalgene bottles, this one is narrow, making it easier to drink out of. Thanks to its durable design you can be confident that this bottle will be holding water for years to come.

Hydrapak Stash Collapsible Water Bottle features:

PACKABLE – Expands for use and collapses back down to a 1 / 4 of its size for maximum pack space.

LIGHTWEIGHT – 50% lighter than most hard bottles, the Stash is perfect for hiking, backacking or any other activity where space or weight are at a prem

ULTRA DURABLE – Made of abrasive-resistant TPU, the Stash can stand up to whatever you throw at it.

100% BPA & PVC FREE – No weird taste, and no unnecessary or harmful chemicals.

BEYOND LIFETIME WARRANTY – If you experience any issue, we’ll repair or replace the item for free. Whatever it takes to keep your adventure going.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!