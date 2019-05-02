Korg’s highly-rated 88-key digital piano features a partner mode, more for $300 (Reg. $500)

Adorama is offering the Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano with Enhanced Speaker System & Hammer Action for $299.99 shipped. Normally $500 at retailers like Guitar Center, B&H, or Sweetwater, this is among the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically. Korg is one of the best names in the piano industry, offering quality at great pricing. Plus, this model offers a “partner mode” which basically splits the keyboard into two side-by-side pianos, each being pitched in the same range. This is perfect for teacher/student, or when playing dueling pianos with friends. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This piano doesn’t include a stand, so be sure to use your savings toward Korg’s official model at $100 shipped on Amazon. This is much better than sitting it on a table or couch, and offers a modesty panel should people be looking at the piano as you play.

For a more budget-friendly and smaller model, the Casio 61-Key Portable Keyboard with App Integration is a great option at $100 shipped. It’s not quite as nice as the above Kord 88-key model, but it’s a perfect starting place if you’re not sure if you want to continue learning piano or not.

Korg B1 88-key Digital Piano features:

88 Keys

Natural Weighted Hammer Action

3 Levels of Key-Touch Control

8 Sounds

Piano, EP, Harpsichord, Organ

Effects

Partner Mode

Damper Pedal

Headphone/Line-Out Jack

Dual Amplifiers and Speakers

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!