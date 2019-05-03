Put this nifty Lansky multi-tool and knife sharpener on your keychain for $5

- May. 3rd 2019 10:27 am ET

Amazon offers the Lansky Roadie Key Chain Knife Sharpener and Multi-Tool for $4.99 as an add-on item. You will need to include it in orders over $25 to lock-in the discounted price and free shipping. For comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $8 at Amazon and more elsewhere. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. This nifty keychain tool offers a carbide sharpener, bottle opener, and a “lightweight” design. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Lansky Roadie features:

  • Carbide sharpener
  • Lightweight metal construction
  • Carabiner for attaching to keychain or backpack
  • Multiple tools
  • Lightweight & slim design
  • This super-light, portable sharpener and multi-use tool can be clipped on to keychains, backpacks

