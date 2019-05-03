Smartphone Accessories: Nomad MFi 2-in-1 Lightning and USB-C Cable $28 shipped, more

- May. 3rd 2019 10:24 am ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nomad 1.5-Meter MFi-Certified 2-in-1 Lightning and USB-C Cable for $27.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy with free delivery on orders over $35. Normally selling for $35 at Nomad, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a match of the all-time low. Nomad’s cable comes wrapped in braided nylon, offering a more rugged and durable design. That paired with its dual Lightning and USB-C adapters makes this a perfect option for adding to your bag. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from 350 shoppers.

The Universal Cable comes with integrated multi-tip charging adapters to charge any mobile device. The core cable is USB-A to Micro USB, attached are two tips, an MFi Certified Lightning tip and a USB Type C tip. The multi tip feature enables you to charge all iPhone, Android and other USB powered devices.

The Universal Cable is wrapped in a 500D Nylon woven in a ballistic weave pattern. This material was originally developed to protect military forces from shrapnel and bullets. Our cables are lab tested to withstand over 10,000 flexions.

