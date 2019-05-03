Under Armour kicks up your workouts with 25% off select gear for Mother’s Day from $19

Under Armour is having its Mother’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off select women’s gear. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on leggings, tops, shoes, accessories and more. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $60+. The men’s Play Up Shorts are currently marked down to $22, which is down from their original rate of $30. These lightweight shorts are available in three color options and perfect for spring or summer workouts. They also feature sweat-wicking material and dry quickly. Pair the shorts with the Tech Twist V-Neck T-Shirt for a stylish workout look. It’s also on sale for $19 and originally was priced at $25. The T-shirt is rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Tech Twist V-Neck T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $25)
- Play Up 2.0 Shorts $19 (Orig. $25)
- Mid Crossback Print Sports Bra $30 (Orig. $40)
- HeatGear Amour Leggings $34 (Orig. $45)
- Play Up Shorts $22 (Orig. $30)
- Micro G Pursuit Running Shoes $53 (Orig. $70)
- Cotton Longline Everyday Bra $26 (Orig. $35)
- Armour Jacquard Ankle Crop $38 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!