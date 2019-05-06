Allen Edmonds elevates your spring wardrobe with up to 55% off select styles at Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook’s Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to 55% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Loafers are a huge trend for men this spring (find our guide here) and Allen Edmonds’ Northland Leather options are on sale for $160. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $225. These loafers feature a slip-on design for convenience and they will look great with shorts or khakis alike. They also include a 360-degree lacing system for additional support.

Another standout from this sale is the Arlington Cap Toe Oxfords that are timeless. These shoes were originally priced at $425, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $190. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Hautelook include:

