Play your favorite classic games anywhere with BittBoy, now $36

Millions of gamers grew up with Nintendo. From Mario Kart on SNES to Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen on GameBoy Advance, we all had our favorites. With the BittBoy Retro Gaming System, you can play all the classics on a portable device. You can get it now for $36 at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: FUN10.

The BittBoy might look like the original GameBoy, but this pocket-sized emulator is capable of much more. The new console lets you enjoy titles from the NES, SNES, GameBoy, GameBoy Color, GameBoy Advance, the Neo Geo, and other retro platforms.

To start playing, you simply need to copy your chosen titles onto a micro SD card. You can easily navigate your library on the BittBoy, with all the games sorted by console. You can also save and load your progress onto the memory card.

The console itself measures 6.8 inches tall, with a 2.4-inch color IPS display. You can play on the go or connect your BittBoy to a larger display via the TV output.

