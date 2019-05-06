Pier One offers an extra 20% off all furniture, including patio, for a total savings up to 50% off

Pier One offers an extra 20% off all furniture for a total savings of up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Even better, receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more with code FREESHIP49 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Chat 3-Piece Patio Collection that’s currently marked down to $240, which is $220 off the original rate. This set is perfect for small get-togethers and its wicker detailing adds a luxurious touch. The collection comes with two chairs and an end table to set drinks or snacks. However, if you’re planning a party the Natural 66-inch Rectangular Table is a perfect option for meals. Plus, it was originally priced at $600 and now it’s marked down to just $230. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Pier One include:

