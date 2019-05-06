Pier One offers an extra 20% off all furniture, including patio, for a total savings up to 50% off

Pier One offers an extra 20% off all furniture for a total savings of up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Even better, receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more with code FREESHIP49 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Chat 3-Piece Patio Collection that’s currently marked down to $240, which is $220 off the original rate. This set is perfect for small get-togethers and its wicker detailing adds a luxurious touch. The collection comes with two chairs and an end table to set drinks or snacks. However, if you’re planning a party the Natural 66-inch Rectangular Table is a perfect option for meals. Plus, it was originally priced at $600 and now it’s marked down to just $230. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks from Pier One include:
- Natural 66-Inch Rectangular Table $230 (Orig. $600)
- Chat 3-Piece Patio Collection $240 (Orig. $440)
- Luna Star Parchment Hanging Chair $200 (Orig. $300)
- Eliza Cream Tufted Armchair $440 (Orig. $550)
- Farmhouse End Table $184 (Orig. $230)
- Natural Stonewash Dining Table $480 (Orig. $600)
- Linen Bar & Counter Stools $224 (Orig. $280)
- Natural Stonewash Small Buffet Table $320 (Orig. $400)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!