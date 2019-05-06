Skagen’s Wear OS powered Falster 2 Smartwatch sees a significant price drop: $199 (Reg. up to $295)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $199 shipped. Matched at Macy’s. Regularly fetching upwards of $295, today’s deal is a savings of $96 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike Apple Watch, Google’s Wear OS empowers users to use either an iPhone or Android device. It also lets you download custom watch faces, providing limitless potential. Bands are interchangeable with other Skagen 20mm offerings, allowing you to shake things up whenever the mood strikes. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers. Head below to find additional styles on sale.

More styles on sale:

Skagen Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay(TM), GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

Swimproof; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!