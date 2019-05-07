Apple gives 10% bonus on funds added to your Apple ID

Now through May 10th, Apple is offering an extra 10% bonus when adding funds to your Apple ID. This offer is valid on additions up to $200, delivering an additional $20 for free if you go with the maximum amount. Ready to cash in? Go to your iPhone or iPad settings, click on your account name and then the iTunes and App Store tab. Choose your Apple ID and then “Add Funds to Apple ID.” Step-by-step instructions can be found right here. These funds can be used for a variety of items via Apple Pay, making it an easy way to score even greater deals on already discounted apps and more. Note: This offer is United States only. Terms and Conditions below.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid from 5/7/19 to 5/10/19. Offer available on $1.00 to $200.00. Bonus limit is 1. Apple may modify or end this promotion at any time, for any reason. While supplies last. Terms apply. Learn more. Some content requires specific hardware or software. Internet access required; data fees may apply. Content prices and availability are subject to change. Now you can load money to your account more conveniently than ever right from the App Store. Then use your balance to enjoy games, apps, movies, TV shows, Apple Music or iCloud storage. Try it today and get an extra 10% added to your account.

