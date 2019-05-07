While Best Buy and Amazon already have a fairly notable Apple event going this week, the former has a new 24-hour flash sale going today. Inside you’ll find a standout deal on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook. Prices start at $800shipped, which is good for $500 off the regular going rate. For comparison, Amazon is still charging closer to $1,200. This is a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features an ultra-portable design, USB-C connectivity, and up to 10-hours of battery life. Head below for more top picks from Best Buy’s 1-day sale.

There are a number of notable TV deals in today’s Flash Sale, headlined by the Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV at $299.99. It typically sells for $400. With built-in Roku functionality, you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite content and more. This model supports 4K and HDR video, includes three HDMI inputs and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Best Buy is also offering an unlocked iPhone X 64GB for $649.99 when you activate service today. That’s $350 off the original price and the best offer we can currently find. Features include a 5.8-inch Super HD Retina Display with HDR and True Tone, 12MP camera, Face ID and Apple’s TrueDepth camera.

Other notable deals in this Best Buy Flash Sale include:

MacBook delivers more performance in the lightest and thinnest Mac notebook ever. With new seventh-generation Intel Core processors, 12-inch Retina display, a full-size keyboard, force-sensing trackpad, versatile USB-C port, and all-day battery life, MacBook features big thinking in an impossibly compact form. The MacBook features a 12″ Retina display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 2304 x 1440 native resolution, which results in 226 pixels per inch (ppi).

