Print your Instagram images with this HP photo bundle for $180 ($250 value)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the HP Tango Smart Home and Sprocket Portable Photo Printer for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle has a $250 value as the Tango goes for $150 and the Sprocket for $100. This is the best price we’ve tracked. HP’s portable printers make it easy to share your Instagram photos and other content captured by your iPhone or Android device. Each model prints in different sizes so you can share just the type of photo for your needs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save further and go with Kodak’s Mini 2 HD Wireless Portable Instant Printer for $80. You’ll find many of the same features that along you to print 4-inch photos of your favorite images. The companion app makes it easy to add filters and more to your content.

HP Smart Printers feature:

Easily stay connected with a smart printer designed to sync to all your devices—the HP Tango mobile printer can link to all your smartphones or tablets so you can control your smartphone printer with a tap and a swipe. Produce true-to-life, borderless color photos and high-quality documents with this Smart Home Printer, built to fit in to your active lifestyle. HP Tango works with Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana, and Google Home so you can print hands-free using only your voice. For productivity on the go, use the HP Smart app to access your smartphone printer from your phone, scan documents with your smartphone camera, and check ink and paper levels.

