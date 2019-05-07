Tacklife’s highly-rated 600A/16500mAh car jump starter powers your iPhone too: $49.50 (Reg. $65)

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE T6 600A/16500mAh Car Jump Starter for $49.48 shipped when you use the code Z3WBPVJB at checkout. Normally closer to $66, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is a must-have for road trips this summer, as you’ll never have to worry about a dead car battery should you accidentally leave the lights on at a stop. Plus, it can double as an iPhone or iPad charger should your electronics need a little extra power. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger is a great alternative at $22 Prime shipped. Though it can’t jump start your car, it’s perfect to keep in your purse or pocket for when you need a little bit of extra power.

TACKLIFE Car Jump Starter features:

This 6.3x3x1.6 inches, 2.5lbs battery jump starter is small enough to store in your car ‘s anywhere like glove box. It can start cars, trucks, motorcycles, watercraft, ATV, UTV, mower and yacht up to 30 times after a full charge(up to 6.2L Gas/ 5.0L Diesel)

