The easy to install Waste King 1HP Garbage Disposal is now $89.50 at Amazon (Reg. up to $130)

- May. 7th 2019 1:03 pm ET

Reg. $130 $89.50
Amazon has the Waste King 1HP L-8000 Garbage Disposal for $89.60 shipped. Regularly up to $130, today’s deal is within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. it sells for $112 at Home Depot, for comparison. This sink add-on features a removable splashguard, sound-insulated motor and doesn’t require any electrical expertise to install. It also ships with a “Lifetime Limited In-Home Warranty.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands on Amazon. More details below.

If the 1HP model above is overkill for you, consider the 1/3 HP option for $53. Otherwise, skip the installation process of a garbage disposal like this altogether for a nice simplehuman Round Step Trash Can which start from $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. Otherwise, be sure to browse our Home Goods Guide today for even more kitchenware deals.

Waste King 1HP L-8000 Garbage Disposal:

  • HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 1 HP, 2800 RPM (115v) permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less
  • EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splashguard for easy cleaning
  • LIFETIME PROTECTION: Lifetime Limited In-Home Warranty.
  • NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required.

