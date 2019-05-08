Prep for travel w/ an American Tourister 4-Piece Luggage Set for $59 (Reg. $80), more from $49

BuyDig is offering the American Tourister 4-Piece Fieldbrook XLT Luggage Set for $59 shipped when using coupon code BROOKS. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for our last mention. This set nets you four uniquely-sized pieces of luggage, providing you with several options to choose from. Two of the bags sport inline skate wheels that will make hauling travel gear a smooth ordeal. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the American Tourister 3-Piece Fieldbrook XLT Luggage Set for $49 shipped at BuyDig when using the same code mentioned above. That’s $10+ off what you’d spend at Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This is an excellent option for folks that can get by with one fewer piece of luggage. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.

Spend even less on U.S Traveler’s Rio 2-Piece Luggage Set at $40. A variety of colors are available and its a best-selling set on Amazon. Over 3,000 reviewers have left an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

American Tourister Fieldbrook Luggage features:

4 Piece Luggage Set

600x600D Shiny Polyester and Ultra Light-Weight

Inline Skate Wheels

Reinforced Corners

Multiple Interior and Exterior Pockets

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!