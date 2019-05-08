The iconic Harman Kardon SoundSticks III are on sale from $100 (Wired or wireless, cert. refurb)

Harman Kardon offers its SoundSticks III Speakers in certified refurbished condition for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $150 at Amazon and today’s deal is a match of our previous refurbished mention. These iconic speakers are a natural pair for your Mac. Features include 40W of power, 3.5mm connectivity and more. Includes a full one-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted the wireless version in certified refurbished condition for $129.99. That’s down from the original $230 price tag and a match of our last mention. The wireless version delivers many of the same features, but drops the corded design.

Harman Kardon Soundsticks III features:

Beautiful sound requires no wires. For nearly 60 years, Harman Kardon® engineers have designed some of the world’s most sought-after speaker and amplification systems for home and car audio – including the SoundSticks® 2.1-channel desktop speakers, the only audio system to become a permanent fixture at the New York City Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). In a continuing effort to make their best even better, Harman Kardon engineers have now upgraded that same work of art into a wireless incarnation: the SoundSticks Wireless.

