The iconic Harman Kardon SoundSticks III are on sale from $100 (Wired or wireless, cert. refurb)

- May. 8th 2019 3:12 pm ET

0

Harman Kardon offers its SoundSticks III Speakers in certified refurbished condition for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $150 at Amazon and today’s deal is a match of our previous refurbished mention. These iconic speakers are a natural pair for your Mac. Features include 40W of power, 3.5mm connectivity and more. Includes a full one-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted the wireless version in certified refurbished condition for $129.99. That’s down from the original $230 price tag and a match of our last mention. The wireless version delivers many of the same features, but drops the corded design.

Harman Kardon Soundsticks III features:

Beautiful sound requires no wires. For nearly 60 years, Harman Kardon® engineers have designed some of the world’s most sought-after speaker and amplification systems for home and car audio – including the SoundSticks® 2.1-channel desktop speakers, the only audio system to become a permanent fixture at the New York City Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). In a continuing effort to make their best even better, Harman Kardon engineers have now upgraded that same work of art into a wireless incarnation: the SoundSticks Wireless.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Harman Kardon

Harman Kardon

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp