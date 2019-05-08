Orvis offers up to 60% off select spring styles + an extra 20% off outlet, today only

Today only, Orvis is having a Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles and an extra 20% off outlet styles. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices start at $4.95 and vary per order. The men’s Classic Seersucker Short-Sleeve Shirt is on sale for $47, which is down from its original rate of $79. This shirt is a classic and features lightweight material to keep you cool on hot summer days. It’s available in three color options and rated 4.7/5 stars from Orvis customers.
Another great option for men is the Luxe Pocket Polo Shirt that’s on sale for $55 and originally was priced at $89. This shirt is designed with sweat-wicking material to keep you cool and breathable. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Seersucker Short-Sleeve Shirt $47 (Orig. $79)
- Signature Softest Polo Sweatshirt $63 (Orig. $98)
- 5-Pocket Stretch Twill Pants $39 (Orig. $98)
- Signature Chinos Twill Shorts $31 (Orig. $79)
- Luxe Pocket Polo Shirt $55 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lightweight Linen V-Neck Shirt $39 (Orig. $89)
- Wrinkle-Free Ankle Pants $31 (Orig. $98)
- Signature Merino Wool $55 (Orig. $98)
- Perfect Long-Sleeved Top $19 (Orig. $39)
- Highland Fleece Jacket $99 (Orig. $159)
- …and even more deals…
