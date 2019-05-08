UGG takes 30% off select boots, slippers, robes, accessories & more for Mother’s Day

For a limited time only, UGG is offering 30% off select exclusive styles for Mother’s Day. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive up to 50% off already-reduced sale items. Receive free expedited shipping on orders over $140. The Duffied II Robe is a perfect idea to give a special person in your life and it’s sale for $91. For comparison, this robe was originally priced at $130. It’s available in two pastel color options and is said to be an UGG best-seller. It also includes hidden pockets and a tie-waist belt that’s flattering. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!