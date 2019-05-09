Amazon offers 24% off home security systems from $20: TP-Link, TRENDnet, Zmodo, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 24% off security and surveillance systems from TP-Link, TRENDnet, Zmodo and more from $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the bunch is the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link for $87.99 shipped. Regularly between $110 and $140, this is a new Amazon low on this model and the best price we and find. Best Buy sells it for $117 and it goes for over $120 at B&H right now. Features include 2-days of free cloud storage, 2-way audio, 1080p video and a built-in siren as well as support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4+ stars from over 720 Amazon customers. More details below.

You will need some kind of Alexa device like the Echo Spot in order to make use of voice commands with the Kasa Cam. But be sure to browse the rest of today’s sale for more security options. Another great deal from the lot is the Zmodo 720p HD Mini WiFi Camera with Two-Way Audio (ZM-SH75D001-WA) for just $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly as much as $35, it has sold for closer to $25 over the last couple months and is now at the Amazon low. Rated 4+ stars.

Free Cloud Storage – Access up to 2-days of crystal clear 1080p streaming video at no charge. Watch live or recorded video, download, and share with anyone. Upgrade options available with Kasa Care subscription

Protect Your Outdoors – Use crisp 2-way audio to communicate with the delivery person at your front door or use the siren to scare away intruders. With motion and sound detection, the Kasa Smart app alerts you of activity of any kind