Apple’s iPad Pro is up to $450 off including cellular models, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is taking up to $450 off Apple’s previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro with cellular. The deals start at $480 with free shipping for all. This is the best price currently available and the lowest we’ve seen in 2019. Prefer the non-cellular version? Amazon has $249 off select models. Best Buy is also matching this offer. Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a Retina display, Touch ID, an A10X Fusion Chip and compatibility with Apple Pencil. Add in cellular connectivity and you’ll be able to easily get work done, no matter where your travels take you.

Meanwhile, Woot has the latest 11-inch iPad Pro 64GB with cellular for $739.99 Prime shipped. It sells for $949 in new condition. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date.

We mentioned compatibility with Apple Pencil right? Put your savings to work and grab Apple’s unique writing deice. You’ll be able to create all kinds of content on-the-go, sketching out designs, taking notes and more.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A10X Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Four speaker Audio

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

IOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

