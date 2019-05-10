Nanoleaf HomeKit Canvas Kit drops to new low of $180 ($70 off), Rhythm Kit $50 off, more from $18

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit for $179.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy direct for the same price. Originally selling for $249, we just saw it fall to $229. Now today’s offer takes an additional $49 off, dropping the price to $20 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. While you’ll be drawn in by the eye-catching multicolor design, you’ll stay thanks to additional features like HomeKit support. These multicolor lights can be reconfigured into a variety of patterns and respond to touch. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Nanoleaf Rhythm 15-tile Smarter Kit at $299.99. Also at Best Buy direct. That’s nearly $50 off the usual $350 price tag and one of the best deals we’ve seen. HomeKit support makes the cut here as well, but rather than a square design, these lights sport a triangular form-factor.

We’re also seeing a selection of refurbished Philips Hue Lighting Products on sale from $17.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime subscription will be charged $6 for delivery. There are a variety of options on sale today, from single bulbs and light strips to starter kits and more. Philips Hue are some of our favorite HomeKit accessories, and the ratings match that by and large. All of today’s options include a 90-day warranty.

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Canvas is a light that connects to and delights the senses – playing on sight, sound and touch for a lighting experience that goes beyond mere function. It’s a plug and play light that makes life easier right out of the box. Its edge-lit design, LEGO-like setup, built-in Rhythm technology for real-time music sync, touch and voice control across platforms, transforms your home from smart to intelligent. The Nanoleaf Canvas’ special attention to aesthetics makes it a standalone piece of art that is also the most technologically advanced smart lighting available today.

