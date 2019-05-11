Sam’s Club 1-day sale discounts iTunes gift cards, smart home tech, TVs, more

- May. 11th 2019 12:01 am ET

0

Sam’s Club has launched a new 1-day sale filled with smart home tech and more. You’ll find discounted iTunes gift cards as well. Free shipping is available on most listings or you can head to your local store today to cash-in. Head below for our top picks.

Headlining is up to 15% off iTunes gift cards in multi-packs. For instance, you’ll be able to score four $25 iTunes gift cards for $84.47. This is a great idea for gifts, or simply loading up your iTunes balance when needed. You’ll also find $60 worth of credits for $49.88.

Another standout in today’s sale is a Nest Home Hub bundled with the latest Google Chromecast for $99. That’s at least $35 off the regular going rate and the best price we can find. Nest Home Hub delivers access to Google Assistant and more while Chromecast is a great way to stream all of your favorite content.

Head over to this landing page to find even more deals from today’s Sam’s Club event. Just remember, this sale ends at midnight so don’t miss out on any offers as they’ll be gone before you know it.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp