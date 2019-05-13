Ray-Ban, Oakley, Cole Haan & more from $30 during 6PM’s Sunglasses Event (Up to 75% off)

For a limited time only, 6PM’s Men’s Sunglasses Event offers Ray-Bans, Oakley, Cole Haan and more at up to 75% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Oakley Trillbe X Sunglasses are currently on sale for $43, which is down from their original rate of $113. These sunglasses are very stylish, feature a lightweight design and have 100% UV protection. They also have a cloth case included and a logo on the side of the frame. However, if you’re looking for a polarized option the Under Armour Power Sunglasses are a great style that are also on sale for $52. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!