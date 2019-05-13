Amazon discounts Fire TV lineup starting at $25: 4K Stick $35, Cube $70, Recast from $180, more

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 30% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019 so far. Amazon has brought 4K HDR support to its latest Fire TV Stick, alongside a bundled Alexa Voice Remote that makes searching for content a breeze. Plus, all of your favorite shows from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix and more are available here. Those who don’t need 4K support can pick up the entry-level Fire TV Stick for $25, down from $40. Both carry 4.5+ star ratings from over 25,000 combined shoppers. Head below for more.

Amazon is also letting Prime members enjoy a some more Fire TV discounts today. The Recast Two-Tuner OTA DVR 500GB is on sale for $179.99, down from $230. You can also step up to the 1TB Four-Tuner model, which is down from its regular $280 price tag to $220. Both discounts are $10 less than our previous mention and at new Amazon lows. Rated 4/5 stars from 1,300 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Lastly there’s the Fire TV Cube, Amazon’s all-in-one home theater solution with Alexa control. Normally you’d find it for $120, but now it is discounted to $69.99. That beats our previous mention by $10 and is one fo the best prices it has sold for. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!