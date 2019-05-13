Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Kathy Rain, A Normal Lost Phone, more

- May. 13th 2019 9:54 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary, Truck Go, A Normal Lost Phone, Kathy Rain, Shipments – Package Tracker and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mirror Streamer for Chromecast: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Truck Go: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thundergut’s Revenge: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shipments – Package Tracker: $3 (Reg. $4)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Crypto monitor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

