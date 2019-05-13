Host Plex w/ Netgear’s quad-core 2-Bay NAS for $179 at Amazon (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR ReadyNAS 2-Bay NAS (RN212) for $178.89 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This NAS supports up to two 8TB drives, providing capacity for loads of storage for Plex, photos, videos, and more. Inclusion of a quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM makes this an excellent way to host a Plex server without needing to have an always on computer. Rated 4/5 stars.

Your new NAS will need a drive to start being useful. Grab WD’s Red 2TB HDD for $83 and you’ll be up and running in no time. It’s made for network attached storage devices and offers an impressive 180TB/year workload rate. You can be confident in your purchase thanks to the included 3-year warranty.

NETGEAR ReadyNAS 2-Bay NAS (RN212) features:

Quad core Cortex A15 1.4GHz processor with 2GB of RAM and up to 200MB/s read and 160MB/s write speeds – 2.5” or 3.5” SATA/SSD drives supported (Maximum storage of 16TB)

Powerful desktop app for complete file syncing and automatic backup.Full HD 1080p wire speed streaming and transcoding and Near-0 loss throughput anti-virus built-in

Dual Gigabit Ethernet – Up to 2x throughput in Link Aggregation mode and advanced BTRFS file system that delivers 5 levels of complete data protection

