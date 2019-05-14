Sandal season will soon be upon us, if it isn’t already in your neck of the woods. Whether you like a sporty slide, flip flop or a clog, there are an array of new options for you. Even better, we are rounding up our top picks that are under $50. Head below to find our favorites for summer.

Slides

Slides made a huge comeback last year and are still very popular for this upcoming season. They’re not only stylish but extremely fast and easy to slide on. One of our favorite options is the Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Slide Sandal that’s priced at just $38. This is also a great option for the pool or beach with its waterproof material. It also includes a cushioned, flexible footbed for comfort and this slide comes in an array of color options. With over 330 reviews on Nordstrom, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

However, if you like the slip-on style but are looking for a dressier option the Tommy Bahama Genesse Palm Sandals are a perfect choice. This style features a large strap for support and a basketweave design that’s stylish. It’s also available in two versatile color options that will go with almost any casual look. Better yet, you can find the Palm Sandals for $40.

Flip Flops

Rainbow flip flops are another brand that is very well-known, especially on the west coast. Their Classic ‘301Alts’ Flip Flops are a no-brainer, if you’re looking for a casual style. Its all leather exterior is timeless and will pair well with all of your chino shorts and swim trunks for summer. Pick up a pair of rainbows and try them out yourself for $40.

If you’re looking for a comfortable sandal, Crocs Athens Flip Flops are very highly rated with nearly 3,000 reviews and priced at just $30. This style offers a double-cushioned footbed for additional comfort and support. With six color options to choose from, this flip flop will be a go-to for everyday occasions.

Hiking

Finally, hiking sandals are just another popular trend for men that will be seen a lot this summer. Our favorite option we found under $50 is the Teva Original Universal Sandal. With over 200 reviews, this style is rated 4.7.5 stars. These shoes features a strap design that’s adjustable to fit your foot and a supportive arch insole for added comfort.

Which style of flip flops are your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s slip-on sneakers under $50.

