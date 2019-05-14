Casper offers 10% off sitewide for Memorial Day w/ mattress purchases, deals from $405

Casper is now offering 10% off sitewide with any mattress order from now through May 27th. Simply use code MEMORIAL19 at checkout to redeem the special discount. This puts the entry level Essential Mattress on sale from $405 shipped, down from the usual $450. However, the above code can be applied to any order providing there is a mattress involved. We don’t see deals like this on Casper mattresses and accessories very often and much of the brand’s offerings are sold out on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous sitewide mention. Head below for more details.

These mattress in a box deals are great because you don’t need to lug the entire thing up the steps or into the bedroom unfurled. Just take the box in the room it will remain in and cut it open. And remember, you can also use the code towards other items from Casper like the pillows, bedding and other accessories.

All you need to do now is score yourself one of those highly-rated LectroFan sleep machines (or just grab a free app version) and you’ll be all set for your best night’s sleep yet.

Casper Essential Mattress:

The zip-off cover is made with an upholstery-grade hybrid knit that’s designed to stand up to years of use. Plus, the rich charcoal color hides spills or splotches. Hello, breakfast in bed. We own the manufacturing process, so we can guarantee all Casper mattresses meet our high standards for comfort.

