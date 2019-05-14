This Foscam Pan & Tilt Home Security Camera has dropped to $49 shipped (Reg. $65)

Amazon is offering the Foscam R2 Home Security Camera for $48.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Unlike many other home security cameras, Foscam places no data storage limits on cloud recordings for the last eight hours, making it a great option for high traffic locations. Support for night vision means that you can see what’s going on both during the day and in the evening. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Save $12 if you’re willing to give up 7% of Foscam’s vertical tilting ability. The Wyze Cam Pan is $37 and sports a microSD card slot that allows you to opt for local storage. Like Foscam’s offering, Wyze Cam Pan can also deliver motion alerts to a linked smartphone.

Foscam R2 Home Security Camera features:

Full HD 1080p resolution

High quality two-way talk with noise reduction

View live or playback alert captures saved to Foscam Cloud

110° viewing angle, 350° horizontal panning, 100° vertical tilt

