Get ready to paint the house this spring w/ Graco’s highly-rated paint sprayer: $183.50 (Reg. $240+)

Amazon currently has the Graco Magnum 257025 Project Plus Paint Sprayer on sale for $183.49 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally $240 at Amazon and up to $260 at Lowe’s, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and has only been lower in recent memory on Black Friday 2018 at $164.25. Now that it’s warmer outside, your honey-do list might include painting the house. Graco is one of the best brands out there when it comes to painting supplies, and with fully adjustable pressure, you’ll be able to enjoy the most control over your spray pattern. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The Wagner Spraytech Control Spray Max Paint Sprayer would be a great alternative at $90 shipped on Amazon. You’re losing the ability to stick a hose in a bucket and paint until you run out, but you’ll save quite a bit of cash on this entry-level setup.

Graco Magnum Paint Sprayer features:

Fully adjustable pressure to give you ultimate control of paint flow for any project size

Stainless Steel Piston Pump allows you to spray paint unthinned at high pressure

Flexible Suction Tube allows you to spray directly from a 1 or 5-gallon paint bucket

Annual use recommendation is up to 50 gallons per year.Extra Storage Compartments-Space to store the spray gun, extra spray tips, and power cord

PowerFlush Adapter connects to a garden hose for fast and easy cleaning

RAC IV SwitchTip allows you to reverse the tip when clogged to keep you spraying

Can support up to 50 ft of paint hose to reach peaks or second stories without diminishing performance

