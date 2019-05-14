Less than $5 nabs a 2-pack of Westcott 8-inch Titanium Bonded Scissors (Save 45%)

Office Depot via Rakuten is offering a 2-pack of Westcott 8-inch Titanium Bonded Scissors for $4.79 shipped when using code OFFICE20 at checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $4 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by about $1. These scissors feature titanium bonded blades that are 3 times harder than stainless steel. The ability to cut paper and cardboard make them great for tearing down Amazon boxes. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Keep scissors functional for a whole lot longer when you pick up Fiskars’ $8 Sharpener. Simply run your scissors through this sharpener a few times and you’ll be good to go. A lightweight and compact design makes this easy to store and use.
Westcott 8-inch Scissors feature:
- Blades stay sharper longer
- Corrosion resistant
- Contoured soft grip handles
- Ideal for paper, cardboard, light line, fabric and other materials
