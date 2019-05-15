Take your BBQ game up a notch w/ Cuisinart’s $20 Classic 5-Piece Grill Set (20% off)

Walmart is offering the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 5-Piece Grill Set for $20. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. While Walmart is listing this at a regular price of $58, it more realistically sells for closer to $25 or $30 on Amazon and direct from Cuisinart. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and perfect timing for summer BBQs. This set includes a TriTip spatula, TriTip tongs, carving fork, butcher knife, and multi-purpose shears. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Another great option is the Mr. Bar-B-Q 18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set for just over $14 Prime shipped. Clearly this is a larger set for less. It also includes a storage case and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 5-Piece Grill Set:

Grill like a Pro with the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic™ 5 Piece Grill Set! This set includes TriTip Spatula, TriTip Tongs, Carving Fork, Butcher Knife, and Multi-Purpose Shears; the essential tools you need to make your grilling experience convenient and easy! The tools are constructed of professional grade stainless steel with ergonomic plastic handles and integrated hanging loops. The TriTip Spatula has a large surface with a bottle opener and a clever cutting edge.

