CALPAK luggage, backpacks, accessories & more from $20 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s CALPAK Luggage Sale is live with up to 50% off luggage, backpacks, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Tustin 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set offers all of the room you need for any vacation. This set comes with three bags in varying sizes. Originally priced at $345, during the sale you can find it for $270. Better yet, its bright yellow color can’t be missed. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Another notable deal is the Glenroe Travel Backpack for just $30, which is down from its original rate of $52. This backpack is spacious, features cushioned shoulder pads and comes in three color options.
Our top picks from CALPAK include:
- Ryon Large 27-inch Luggage $100 (Orig. $190)
- Tustin 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set $270 (Orig. $345)
- Davis 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set $180 (Orig. $245)
- Cyprus 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set $180 (Orig. $245)
- Maie 3-Piece Luggage Set $270 (Orig. $385)
- Glenroe Travel Backpack $30 (Orig. $52)
- Power Luggage Tag $20 (Orig. $32)
- 5-Piece Packing Cube Set $30 (Orig. $48)
- …and even more deals…
