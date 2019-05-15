CALPAK luggage, backpacks, accessories & more from $20 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s CALPAK Luggage Sale is live with up to 50% off luggage, backpacks, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Tustin 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set offers all of the room you need for any vacation. This set comes with three bags in varying sizes. Originally priced at $345, during the sale you can find it for $270. Better yet, its bright yellow color can’t be missed. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another notable deal is the Glenroe Travel Backpack for just $30, which is down from its original rate of $52. This backpack is spacious, features cushioned shoulder pads and comes in three color options.

Our top picks from CALPAK include:

